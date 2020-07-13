The Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre is hosting a socially distanced live event King and Country on Friday, July 31 to provide the community with a safe and entertaining evening.

Audio for the event will be available through FM transmission to allow those in attendance to enjoy the event from their truck beds and lawn chairs. Additionally, attendees are required to enter prior to 8 pm in order to receive entry access.

Admission to the event will be given by the carload with passes admitting up to four people per car. Furthermore, any additional attendees up to two or more per car can be added for $25 per person.

Tickets for the event went on sale Thursday, July 9 at 10 am with all sales being final. The box office will open at 6 pm on the evening of the event with the show beginning at 8:30 pm. A portion of ticket sales will help to support local non-profit Rise Up Dance Project and their efforts in empowering victims of human trafficking to find ownership of their bodies through dance.

“It’ll be a good old-fashioned evening unlike anything we’ve done before…a night of music and stories, as well as playing together live alongside many of your favorites like God Only Knows, Joy, Burn the Ships and more,” said Joel and Luke Smallbone, band members of King and Country.

For more information including tickets regarding The King and Country live event, visit: holidaytwin.eventsmart.com/events/for-king-and-country/