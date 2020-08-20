Steven Bonifazi

Child Therapist Shelton Baise is holding a Neighborhood Music and Puppet Show in Maple Hill neighborhood in Fort Collins Friday, August 1 from 6 pm to 7 pm to help children in the community coping with the outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will consist of a puppet show and folk music, starting with an acoustical band performing the pledge of allegiance by Boy Scout troop 12 of Fort Collins. After that, a band will perform for 30 minutes followed by an interactive puppet show where children in the audience will be able to ask the puppets questions regarding COVID-19.

“I am trying to do it as a community service,” said Shelton. “I have a long history of working with kids and I have been doing this type of thing for years, so I decided to do something about it,” Shelton said.

The show will feature other puppet activities to make it more entertaining for the children attending. Shelton has been in contact with the Larimer County Health Department and has been given guidelines regarding social distancing for the event to ensure the safety of all.