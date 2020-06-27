The Loveland Police Department (LPD) is hosting a town hall online Tuesday, June 30 from 6 pm to 8 pm in order to inform the community about their practices, answer questions, and receive ideas.

Joined by Police Chief Bob Ticer, department administrators and LPD members will be discussing a variety of topics, ranging from training and professional standards to accreditation and use of force.

“Our department over the past several years has undertaken many measures that directly address some of the issues that have risen to national prominence recently,” said Bob.

The forum will run two hours, hosted live on Comcast channel 16 and streaming online as well. Residents may call in with questions and comments or submit them in an email prior to the forum.

“We would like the people of Loveland to learn about some of the things we have done in the past, and to give them an opportunity to contribute to a community conversation about steps that can be taken in the future,” said Bob.

For more information including where to watch the live town hall, visit www.loveland.viebit.com or call +1 669 900 6833 and enter the meeting ID 976 2332 8965# to join by phone.