Memorial Day 2025 in Northern Colorado: Honoring the Fallen, Supporting Their Families

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As Memorial Day weekend approaches—culminating on Monday, May 26—communities across Northern Colorado are coming together to honor those who paid the ultimate price in service to our country. From Greeley to Fort Collins and into the foothills, the region offers solemn ceremonies, moving tributes, and community gatherings designed to remember, reflect, and reconnect.

Ways to Commemorate Memorial Day

Field of Honor

Spring Canyon Community Park, Fort Collins

May 23–26

A breathtaking display of 500 American flags honors veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and personal heroes. Each flag includes a medallion with a name and story, creating a walking tribute that’s both visual and emotional. Proceeds from medallion sales go toward local nonprofits benefiting veterans and first responders.

More info

Veterans Plaza Memorial Day Ceremony

Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado

Sunday, May 25, 12 PM

This annual ceremony features military flyovers, keynote speakers, the Global War on Terror Wall, and a solemn 21-gun salute. It’s one of the region’s largest gatherings to honor those who’ve served.

veteransplazanoco.org

Flag Placement at Local Cemeteries

Grandview Cemetery (Fort Collins)

Monday, May 26

Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins will observe Memorial Day by holding a ceremony at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, May 26th, 2025. The ceremony will feature a water ceremony and a procession to Section S.

Other Ways to Show Support

Observe the National Moment of Remembrance

3:00 PM on Memorial Day

Pause wherever you are for one minute to reflect on the sacrifices of those who died in military service.

Groups like the Healing Warriors Program (Fort Collins) or the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans (Montrose) support veterans and their families. Your time or donations can help fill critical needs.

Several towns—including Berthoud, Wellington, and Loveland—will host community barbecues, potlucks, and family-friendly events that invite reflection and gratitude alongside fellowship.

Talk with veterans or family members of the fallen. Share their stories on social media or submit to local publications that honor regional service members.

A Time for Reflection and Community

Memorial Day is more than a long weekend—it’s a chance to say “thank you” meaningfully. In Northern Colorado, where military service runs deep through families and communities, these events provide an opportunity to remember the fallen and stand with the living who carry their legacies forward.

Whether you’re walking among flags in Fort Collins, attending a tribute in Greeley, or simply pausing in silence at home, your presence matters.

For more information on Memorial Day events across Northern Colorado, visit: northfortynews.com/events