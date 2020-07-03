By Steven Bonifazi

Nonprofit organization Colorado Humanities will host Veterans Writing Workshops online in July to offer veterans to connect with each other statewide.

The workshops are led by veterans who are also professional writers and will be held for veterans, their families, and their caregivers. Furthermore, these workshops will engage veterans to write and talk about their experiences.

All workshops are free and will be offered through the online platform Discord. Some workshops being held include Expressive Writing as well as Lunch and Lear, both led by Cindy Skaggs.

The Lunch & Learn workshops give those participating an opportunity to learn about ways to improve their writing while receiving and giving feedback to and from others. On the other hand, the Expressive writing workshops will offer support for reducing stress through very private journaling.

Other workshops being held are as follows:

July 1 – Journaling Prompts for creative writers

July 8 – Nonfiction Writing about trauma

July 15 – Fiction Narrative structure and plot

July 22 – Business Writing: the synopsis

July 29 – Writing Themes and Symbols

These workshops were made possible by the partners and sponsors consisting of Colorado State University-Pueblo Department of English & Foreign Languages, Arts in Society, Steamboat Creates, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information regarding all the workshops, visit coloradohumanities.org