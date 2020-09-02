Orthopedic & Spine Center of the Rockies announced its 15th annual Total Joint Surgery Walk will be held virtually throughout September to celebrate the accomplishments of all their patients who have had hip, knee or ankle joint replacement surgery.

This year the Orthopedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) is holding the free Total Joint Surgery Walk virtually to ensure the safety of their patients and allow them to participate at their own pace. Additionally, OCR is utilizing the free STRAVA Fitness Tracker App which participants can join to record their walks.

“While we can’t physically be together this year, we can continue to celebrate this annual event and unite as a community as support each other achievements,” said Carli Taylor-Drake, director of marketing & practice development at OCR.

All patients interested in participating who share photos of their walk on social media using the hashtag #OCR2020JointWalk will be entered to win weekly and daily prizes from an iPad and OtterBox Cooler to A North Face Backpack and much more. Furthermore, OCR is providing 500 t-shirts for free to the first 500 people who register for the virtual walk.

“As specialists in the medicine of motion, we’re always finding ways to keep people moving,” said OCR CEO, Mike Bergerson. “For 15 years and counting, we’ve been humbled by the amazing turnout we’ve seen from local community members to help us celebrate our patients and all they have achieved,” Mike said.

For more information regarding the Orthopedic & Spine Center of the Rockies or to register for the virtual OCR 15th annual Total Joint Surgery Walk, visit: www.jointwalk.orthohealth.com