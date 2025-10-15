Pirates Party for a Cause: Cap’n Sue’s Halloween Bash Raises Treasure for Northern Colorado Charities

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A swashbuckling night of music, mischief, and community giving sets sail October 25 in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Batten down the hatches, Northern Colorado — a crew of charitable pirates is about to take over The Forge Events Center for one unforgettable night. Cap’n Sue’s Pirate Halloween Bash and Booty Raiser sets sail on Saturday, October 25, from 6–10 p.m., bringing a tidal wave of fun, live music, and community spirit to benefit three local nonprofits.

Hosted by Cap’n Sue Sutton of Pirate Radio 93.5 FM, the 21+ fundraiser blends rum, rock, and revelry with a mission: to raise treasure for Animal Friends Alliance, Hope Lives, and Stillwater Ranch. Attendees will receive a “vote coin” with their ticket to cast toward their favorite charity, and more coins can be purchased throughout the evening to boost each organization’s share of the booty.

“Pirate Radio has always been about community,” said Cap’n Sue. “This bash is our way of giving back — with a little mischief and a lot of heart.”

The event features live performances by Trying Again and Playback Denver, alongside food, a complimentary first drink, and early-arrival “Booty Bags.” A silent auction will include a custom guitar valued at over $1,500, inscribed with real song lyrics and donated by Pirate Radio’s owner.

No pirate gathering would be complete without a costume contest, and this one promises high-seas competition with prizes for:

Best Dressed Pirate Captain

Tastiest Wench

Best Pirate-Themed, Non-Pirate Costume

Tickets are available now at piratehalloweenparty.eventbrite.com, including event entry, one drink, one vote coin, and access to all festivities. Guests can also follow Pirate Radio 93.5 FM on Facebook and Instagram for discount codes and updates.

Presented by Pirate Radio 93.5 FM and Fort Collins Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, the bash promises to be a night where good deeds and good times collide — proving that when pirates party for a cause, everyone wins a share of the treasure.