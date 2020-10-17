Quorum Prosthetics is hosting a 3D design studio open house Tuesday, November 10, from 10 am to 4 pm at 641 Innovation Circle, Unit C in Windsor to showcase Quorum’s new additive manufacturing process and answer questions regarding the new equipment.

The open house will consist of a tour of the company’s new 3D design studio that they aim to use to change the manufacturing of prosthetic sockets through additive manufacturing, HiFi sockets, and compression technology. There is a limit for invitations to the open house, and Quorum Prosthetics will be following social distancing guidelines and require those in attendance to wear masks.

Quatro sockets are easier to get on/off, adjustable as the limb fluctuates in size, and is fully customizable in color, design, and features. They are now also lighter, stronger, and thinner than ever before with 3D printing advancement.

The multi-jet fusion technology utilizes a fusing agent over a nylon powder bed that selectively melts powder particles and forms an object, putting Quorum Prosthetics as one of the most advanced prosthetic manufacturers in the USA. Quorum Prosthetics welcomes those invited to enjoy lunch and refreshments on them while viewing the future of prosthetics in the state.

For more information regarding Quorum Prosthetics, visit: https://opquorum.com