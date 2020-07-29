The RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo will be held Thursday, September 10 through Sunday, September 13 at the Greeley Stampede in place of the Spud Rodeo Series.

Originally scheduled to take place in Kissimmee, FL., the rodeo will consist of five performances with over 200 contestants from each of the 12 US circuits including Canada and Mexico competing for the title of circuit champion. Additionally, the bracket-style circuit finals will take place on the final day of the rodeo.

“The bracket-style is different than what our fans are used to seeing,” said Chad Sanger, Greeley Stampede General Chairman. “The bracket gives fans more of an opportunity to follow the cowboys while they are here competing,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic had caused the Greeley Stampede to cancel all summer events including six rodeos earlier this year. Nevertheless, the Greeley Stampede and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) are taking steps to keep fans and cowboys safe.

“At this time we are working to ensure we can safely have fans in the stands during the rodeo series,” said Chad. “We are working with local and state government to protect the health of our community and navigate through the changing regulations for events,” he said.

For more information regarding the RAM NCFR series, visit: greeleystampede.org/p/ramfinals