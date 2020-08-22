Larimer County Commisoner John Kefalas has decided to cancel the Red Feather Lakes Community Conversation for Thursday, August 27 due to uncertainty surrounding the Cameron Peak wildfire.

Currently, updates about the fire including information regarding preparing for possible evacuations issuance of credentials for property owners and residents can be found on Larimer County’s website. Additionally, there is information posted from maps to social media posts at the bottom of the webpage.

Commissioner Kefalas has stated that he is attmepting to make progress regarding the recreational sport shooting issue. On Wednesday, August 19, Commissioners held a work session with the Crystal Lakes HOA Board President and are scheduled to meet again in the coming week to confirm the legal authority of the Commissioners issuing an emergency closure in specific public land sections where unsafe shooting is occurring.

Furthermore, next week’s meeting will focus on partnerships and enforcement matters. There will also be a field visit on Thursday, September 3 but may change based on the status of the fire at that time.