The Rialto Theater reopened it’s doors to the public Thursday, July 23 in Loveland following an extended closure brought on by COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to announce our reopening at the historic Rialto Theater,” said Rialto Theater Manager, Steve Lemmon. “Getting to this point has been a slow and trying process, so first and foremost, we would like to thank the community for hanging in there with us,” said Steve.

The Rialto Theater is currently abiding by health and safety recommendations from the City of Loveland, Larimer County Department of Health and Environment and Governor Jared Polis. The reopening of the Theater will include movies for children and adults running till the end of August.

The new precautions and procedures put in place are as follows:

Increased cleaning and disinfecting of common area surfaces and spaces

Installation of plexiglass guards at the concessions and bar areas

Hand sanitizer stations available at specific locations in the interior lobby

All visitors including staff and volunteers must wear masks

Social Distancing, including capacity restrictions via signage and staff direction

Upon entry, all patrons will be asked to answer COVID-19 screening questions

Cash will not be accepted; acceptable forms of payment are credit and debit cards

Important information to know prior to visiting the Rialto Theater is as follows:

Ticket Prices:$3 per ticket for the Thursday screenings, $5 per ticket for the Friday & Saturday screenings. Children two years of age and under are free.

Tickets to all movies must be purchased online; the box office will not be open. If theater-goers arrive at the Theater without a ticket, they will be asked to step outside and purchase a ticket online via smartphones.

Tickets must be printed off at home or shown digitally on a phone upon entry; will call will not be available.

The Theater will open one hour prior to each movie screening to allow time for patrons to purchase concessions and find their seat(s).

Modified concessions and bar menu will be available at each screening. The bar will not be open during the Thursday screenings.

Social distancing will be required in the Theater and patrons will be asked to follow distancing direction from volunteers, staff, and signage located throughout the Theater. Patrons who live in the same household will be allowed to sit together.

“The safety and well-being of our patrons, staff, and volunteers is our top priority and we have worked diligently to ensure that our venue is as safe as possible,” said Steve. “We have also continued our policy of offering full refunds with no questions asked, so we hope theater-goers will feel confident to buy tickets to our events and join us again as we reopen our doors to the Loveland community,” said Steve.

For more information regarding the Rialto Theater or to purchase tickets, visit: www.rialtotheatercenter.org