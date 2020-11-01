The Rocky Mountain Farmers Union Foundation will hold its Harvest Moon Gala Fundraiser virtually on Friday, November 20 to ensure their education programs can continue work in leadership development.

The goal of the Gala is to secure funding for the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union (RMFU) Foundation’s programs including the summer cooperative leadership camps, the Fellows program for young adults, collegiate scholarships and many other programs that require financial support. This year’s Gala will be different from previous years as it will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RMFU Foundation’s diverse programs benefit both youth and adults and provide tools and resources for members and participants to use within their personal and professional lives in their rural communities. All are encouraged and welcomed to help support the educational programs by donating an item to the online silent auction or by financially sponsoring the Gala.

There are several levels of sponsorships for the Gala including one to honor the long-time Farmers Union colleague, Bill Stevenson. The Bill Stevenson Memorial Fund allows sponsors to select the dollar amount they are comfortable with donating.