School of Rock to hold Online Music Festival “Streamapalooza 2021”

Performance-based music institution School of Rock is holding “Stremapalooza 2021” on Sunday, January 24, from 12 pm to 5 pm to provide safe entertainment for all.
The online music festival will be free of charge and will feature rock hits from the 1990s and 2000s performed live by School of Rock’s Fort Collins school students. The event will be live-streamed on the School of Rock Fort Collins Facebook Page and Twitch.tv channel listed below.
“One of the core components of our music education program is getting students on-stage performing real rock concerts at real rock venues, so we wanted to find a way to provide the high-quality School of Rock experience to our students and their families during the pandemic,” said Chuck Silber, School of Rock Fort Collins Co-Owner. “The concept of the Streamapalooza Online Music Festival is to give our students the experience of performing live on a professionally produced television-style broadcast, while also allowing their families, friends, and potential fans to rock out with them from the comfort and safety of their own homes,” Chuck said.
The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on many industries last year, including the live music industry, as it came to a halt, forcing artists to quickly find alternate ways to bring the experience of live performance to their fans. Concerts staged precisely for streaming live over the internet have become the preferred platform for doing so since the pandemic.
“While we look forward to seeing our students play live at such outstanding local venues as the Mishawaka Amphitheater and Aggie Theater when it is safe to do so, we are equally excited about the unique real-world experience producing the Streamapalooza webcast from the School will give them,” said Chuck.
For more information regarding School of Rock, visit: locations.schoolofrock.com/fortcollins or call 970-236-7625 or to watch “Streamapalooza 2021” live, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockFortCollins.
