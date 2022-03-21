Sustainable Living Association Announces Earth Day Fort Collins 2022

Fort Collins, Colorado: Sustainable Living Association (SLA) plans to host Earth Day Fort Collins on Saturday, April 23rd from 11:00 AM-5:00 PM at Civic Center Park, 201 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins (www.SustainableLivingAssociation.org). This year continues our collaboration with the City of Fort Collins to provide interactive and educational opportunities for attendees to learn about the Climate Action Plan and how to participate. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a donation or nonperishable food items for the Food Bank for Larimer County.

Earth Day Fort Collins is a combination of activities and events for the entire family, featuring informational booths and displays, educational opportunities, arts and crafts, live music, speakers, food trucks, a beer garden, and a mini farmers market.

Northern Colorado Clean Cities will be on-site hosting an Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive and will help answer questions consumers may have about owning an EV. The event features the 3rd annual SHIFT Earth Day Challenge coordinated by the City of Fort Collins, challenging area residents to compete in a competition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

During our NEW Youth Climate Action event, local youth will gather to train and inspire other youth on 4 different educational areas focused on climate change and how to take action. This event is led, organized, and implemented by youth who are aware of the effects of climate change on our planet and they want to do something about it. Our Youth Writing and Art contest inspires middle-school and high school students to share “what sustainability means to them” and to submit their works for review by April 4th, winners will be featured at the event.

The Sustainable Living Association helps to promote Fort Collins as a city that is active in the implementation of sustainable practices. Earth Day Fort Collins provides attendees an opportunity to learn what area businesses, non-profits, and the local government do to support this global environmental effort and how citizens can get involved.

Earth Day has inspired and mobilized individuals and organizations worldwide to demonstrate their commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Fort Collins is a leader in developing sustainable practices and has gained much attention for these efforts.

The Sustainable Living Association is a grassroots non-profit organization that brings the concept and practices of sustainable lifestyles into everyday life. SLA serves the Rocky Mountain region, providing opportunities designed to educate people on sustainable lifestyles that promote environmental and social responsibility. SLA accomplishes its work through a Sustainability Leadership Program, Earth Day Fort Collins, a Youth Climate Action Event, and other community events that connect citizens with environmental stewardship and sustainable development. For twenty-two years the SLA has been at the forefront of the sustainable living and lifestyle movement in our region. As a community working collectively, our impact continues to grow through outreach and education.

To learn more about Earth Day Fort Collins, visit sustainablelivingassociation.org.