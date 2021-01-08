The Comedy Fort to Open Doors in February

Comedy Club The Comedy Fort will be holding its first official comedy club shows in Fort Collins on Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13 at 167 N College Ave.

Tickets to the first two shows will be available to the public on Saturday, January 30. The headliner will be announced in the coming days.

Capacity and tickets will be very limited in order to ensure the health and safety of all. The Comedy Fort will release a detailed plan regarding safety in the coming weeks.

For more information regarding The Comedy Fort, visit: https://comedyfortcollins.com and https://www.facebook.com/TheComedyFort