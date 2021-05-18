The Foco Food Truck Rally is Back for 2021!

May 18, 2021 Blaine Howerton Events, Life in NOCO 0
Food truck rally; photo by Fort Collins Food Truck Rally

Starting June 1st and running through September 14th, there will 15+ Food Trucks and Free Live Music in City Park, Fort Collins from 5:30 PM – Dusk every Tuesday evening.

Food Trucks line up on Sheldon Drive in City Park.

Pets are welcome on leash, biking encouraged, BYO seating.

Parking can be a challenge, but there are spaces throughout City Park as well as the surrounding neighborhood. However, we do encourage that you walk, ride your bike, take the Maxx, or carpool, as the surrounding neighborhood is affected by all of the cars.

The New SCENE is a presenting sponsor of this year’s festival.

Please head to focofoodtruckrally.com or the Foco Food Truck Rally Facebook Page for more details and the most updated info regarding Covid-19 procedures and precautions.

 

 

