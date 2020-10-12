The Gardens on Spring Creek will host Pumpkins on Parade Friday, October 23 through Sunday, October 25, from 6 pm to 9 pm at 2145 Centre Ave. to maintain a commitment to candy-free family fun.

The celebration of Halloween and the harvest will consist of a community-wide carved pumpkin contest, over hundreds of pumpkins and gourds arranged across The Gardens in artistic displays, a food truck on-site along with beer and wine available for purchase. Children under the age of 12 will be able to take home a candy-free goodie bag and are encouraged to wear costumes.

“For kids with food allergies, Halloween is not always fun,” said Ashley Krueger, Education Coordinator for the Gardens on Spring Creek. “Creating a safe space for children to explore is a critical part of what we do at The Gardens, and this event is an example of our commitment to our community,” Ashley said.

The Gardens has previously hosted candy-free Halloween celebrations for over a decade, with the previous Enchanted Gardens event being geared toward children from ages two to eight with games, pumpkin bowling, face painting, mad science, and magic. The event was reimagined to Pumpkins on Parade to provide a more socially distanced and safe family experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All ages and skill levels are welcomed and encouraged to enter the contest to compete in various categories with no entry fee. Participants must provide their own pumpkin and receive a 50 percent discount on their Pumpkins on Parade ticket.

The contest will be divided into three age groups: youth being ages 11 and under, teen being aged 12 through 17, and adults being 18 and older. Contest categories for each age group will be funniest, best garden-themed carving, and most original.

Pumpkins on Parade will take place mainly outdoors except for restrooms and the exit, featuring a timed entry with attendance caps. Furthermore, participants will be asked to enjoy the event within 90 minutes of arrival to aid in social distancing and are required to wear a facial covering when not eating or drinking in designated areas.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and children 12 and older, with tickets for children ages 5 to 11 at $5. Children ages four and under are free; however, tickets for everyone else are required to be purchased in advance as there will be none available onsite.

For more information regarding Pumpkins on Parade, including where to purchase tickets, visit: www.fcgov.com/gardens/pumpkins