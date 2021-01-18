The Human Bean Northern Colorado to Host “Bean and Bingo for Hope”

The Human Bean Northern Colorado is hosting a virtual fundraiser called “Beans and Bingo for Hope” on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 7 pm to 8 pm to raise money for Hope Lives! The Lydia Dody Breast Cancer Support Center.
Those looking to participate are required to register by Monday, January 25 with no purchase necessary to play. The bingo game will be coffee themed and will give participants a chance to win Human Bean gift cards.
“While we can’t gather in person, we are hoping this interactive event will connect us virtually for some fun, laughs and smiles, while raising support for this deserving organization in our community,” said Owner of The Human Bean Northern Colorado, Frank Sherman.
All of those who register and play will receive a voucher for a free drink at The Human Bean. Players will also have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items.
Hope Lives! adds quality of life to breast cancer patients through integrative support services and products that aid in managing the physical, emotional, social and financial side effects of breast cancer treatment.
The Human Bean locations in Northern Colorado are as follows:
- 6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
- 405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550
- 6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538
- 2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
- 3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
- 3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620
- 100 S. 2nd Street, LaSalle, CO 80645
- 1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525
- 821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524
For more information regarding The Human Bean, visit: humanbeannortherncolorado.com or to register for Beans and Bingo for Hope, visit: beans.givesmart.com/ or to learn more about Hope Lives!, visit: HopeLives.org
