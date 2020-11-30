The tourism arm of the City of Loveland Visit Loveland Colorado has launched the hunt for the Loveland Holiday Gnomes running now through Thursday, December 31.

The hunt for the Loveland Holiday Gnomes is a free socially-distanced scavenger hunt that involves players using clues to locate a total of ten different-themed holiday Gnomes throughout the city in addition to submitting to challenges and entering to win prizes. Players will be required to download the free mobile app EVENTZEE from Apple or Google, registering and using the code HERBIE to find The Hunt for the Loveland Holiday Gnomes game.

“With so many holiday experiences changing this year, we wanted to add a new, safe way for families to have some holiday fun while exploring Loveland at the same time,” said Cindy Mackin, visitor services manager for the City of Loveland. “We are doing many things to keep people safe when they are here, and we welcome everyone to Loveland this holiday season to find gnomes, enjoy holiday lights, and shop, eat, stay and play in Loveland for the holidays,” Cindy said.

Once players are in the game on the app, they will gain access to different challenges, from answering questions and taking and submitting photos to creating a video to earn points. All players who complete all of the app’s challenges will win a holiday prize by showing their Challenges Complete badge to the Loveland Visitors Center staff during business hours.

Winners with the highest scores will be entered into a random prize drawing. Four lucky winners will win either a Loveland Winter Staycation, a Gamers Paradise prize, a Foodie prize pack, or a gift basket from Chick-fil-A.

The Hunt for the Holiday Gnome follows the free-city wide light trail Loveland Light Trail which connects ten independent light displays and attractions. Each gnome will be hidden along the trail so that players who participate at dusk or in the evening can also experience Loveland’s public light displays. The self-guided tour connects Winter Wonderlights located at I-25 and Centerra and nearby lights to Loveland’s downtown district, the Loveland Holiday Council Display at Foote Lagoon Amphitheater, and ending at Christmas Walk in the Woods on the west side of town.

For more information regarding Visit Loveland, visit: visitlovelandco.org or to view the light trail map, visit: VisitLovelandCO.org/lighttrail