The Largest Cultural Celebration in Colorado Returns

Civic Center Park will again come alive the first weekend in May with the sights, sounds, eats, and culture that is Denver’s largest cultural event in the state, the 33rd annual Cinco De Mayo ‘Celebrate Culture’ festival. The event, which began as a small celebration, has grown into one of the largest Cinco De Mayo events in the world.

Cinco de Mayo, celebrated by Latinos and non-Latinos across the country, commemorates the victory of a heroic people and their struggle for freedom. On May 5, 1862, in the town of Puebla, the outnumbered Mexican army defeated French forces providing the momentum and national confidence to drive foreign power from their country. Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of freedom and culture.

“The event is all about bringing people together and highlighting the beauty and tradition of the Latino culture,” said Andrea Barela, President and CEO of NEWSED. “Denver has such a rich Latino culture that is underrepresented in the event world. We are so proud to bring that to the heart of Denver, and highlight all the incredible Latino artists, musicians, performers, and businesses,” Barela added.

The two-day celebration will feature a parade, three stages of musical and dance performances, chihuahua races, a taco eating contest, a low rider car show, delicious food and drink, kids’ activities, artisans and crafters, a non-denominational Mass at 10:00 am on Sunday, May 8, conducted by Confluence Ministries, and so much more. This colorful celebration supports an incredible local organization, NEWSED Community Development Corporation, which works tirelessly to promote the economic success of underserved populations in the seven-county Denver metro area through community development with a focus on affordable housing, small businesses, and asset creation.

The Cinco De Mayo Celebrate Culture Festival is made possible by the following incredible sponsors: Official sponsors: 9News, Telemundo, UMB Bank, Dos Equis, Tecate, Pepsi, and King Soopers. Premier Sponsors: The Denver Post and Estrella TV Channel 53. Major Sponsor: Wells Fargo. Supporting Sponsors: La Jota Mexicana, El Comercio, Tu Casa, K-LOVE 91.1, Air 1 88.9/103.9, La Voz, KUVO, La Invasora, Max Media, FLO 107.1, Jammin101.5, Coyote Gold Margarita, El Jimador, Stella Rosa Wines, Xcel Energy, and Xfinity. Community Sponsors: The Denver Office of Economic Development, Eventful Productions, Inc., Fiesta Colorado Dance Company, and Visit Denver. Main Stage Sponsor: O’Reilly Autoparts. Main Stage Supporting Sponsor: Century Wheel and Tire. Children’s Area Sponsor: YMCA of the Rockies.

About Newsed

NEWSED is a Community Development Corporation (CDC), which has served the Denver Community since 1973. NEWSED promotes the economic success of underserved populations in the seven-county Denver metro area through community development with a focus on affordable housing, small businesses, and asset creation. NEWSED promotes holistic social and economic development opportunities.

