The Ranch Events Complex and the Big Thunder Draft Horse Show Committee Members have decided to cancel the 17th annual Big Thunder Draft Horse Show scheduled for Friday, January 15 through Sunday, January 17 of 2021.

The decision to cancel the event comes after the recommendation of state and local health organizations on gathering conditions and focuses on the safety of patrons, competitors, staff, and vendors. The event was originally scheduled to occur inside the Mac Equipment, Inc. Indoor Arena at the Ranch Events Complex.

Also canceled along with the Big Thunder Draft Horse Show is Draft Horse University, an informational class session about draft horses, harnessing, and showing that occurs Saturday before the afternoon show and the Sunday Working Draft Horse Classes, that feature horses competing against each other in the Feed Team Race, Log Skid Course, and Working Horse Team events.

The event will return in January of 2022 for its annual Big Thunder Draft Horse Show featuring some of the best hitches within the United States and Canada. Competitors will bring with them a variety of draft horses from Clydesdales and Belgians to Shires and Percherons to compete in front of a world-class judge, accruing points in the North American Six Horse Hitch Classic Series.

For more information regarding the Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex, visit: www.TREventsComplex.com