The Larimer County and the Town of Wellington have given the Wellington Main Streets Program and the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce approval to hold the Trick or Treat Down Main Street event Saturday, October 31st from 4 pm to 5:30 pm in downtown Wellington.
The event has been modified to comply with safety guidelines allowing businesses to promote themselves in a safe and responsible way. Additionally, businesses interested in participating are required to register through a participation form attached below.
Business Participation form part 1
Business Participation form part 2
Businesses can send their information back to the Main Streets Program through email to kallie@wellingtonmainstreet.org or through phone or text message to 970-568-4985 before Thursday, October 1.

For more information regarding Trick or Treat Down Main Street event, visit: https://wellingtonmainstreet.org/event/trick-or-treat-down-main-street

