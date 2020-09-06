Metropolitan Theatres is launching “Your Private Screening” at select theatre locations to provide movie-goers an intimate movie screening experience of new releases with up to 20 friends.

Pricing for the screenings ranges from $125 to $155 with a $5 fee for booking. Additionally, guests have the option to pre-order concessions to be delivered to their seats.

Guests can utilize the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app and select the “Your Private Screening” option from the featured movie listings. Furthermore, guests will then be prompted to choose a date and time from a list of available films.

Your Private Screening is available at the following Metropolitan Theatres:

MetroLux 14 Theatres at Centerra in Loveland, CO

Redstone Cinemas in Park City, UT.

Guests interested in a private screening will be accommodated on a one-off basis at the following Metropolitan Theatres locations:

MetroLux Dine-In Theatres at The Foundry in Downtown Loveland, CO

Isis Theatre in Aspen, CO

Wildhorse Stadium Cinemas in Steamboat Springs, CO

Big Wood Cinemas in Hailey, ID