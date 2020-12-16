FoCo Cafe Holds Pay It Forward Holiday Treat Packs Fundraiser

Nonprofit restaurant FoCo Cafe is hosting a holiday fundraiser called Pay It Foward Holiday Treat Packs running from Monday, December 14 at 11:15 am through Monday, December 21 at 5 pm to get people to indulge in treats while giving back to the community.

Each holiday treat packs will include 12 treats from homemade holiday-themed cookies and truffles to mini pie bites and much more, in addition to gluten-free options. For every holiday treat packs purchased, one will be gifted to members of the community in need.

The holiday treat packs can be purchased for a $25 donation. There will be a total of 15 gluten-free treat packs and 35 regular treat packs available.

Items included in the Treat Packs are as follows:

Peppermint White Chocolate Cake Truffles

Pecan Snowflake Cookies

Mini Gingerbread Loaf

Chocolate Cranberry Cakes

Cherry Pie Bites

Decorated Sugar Cookies

Gluten-Free Treat Pack:

Cranberry White Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies

Cherry Pie Bites

Chocolate Peppermint Bars

Gingerbread Snaps

Carmel Hazelnut Moose Tracks

Decorated Sugar Cookies

Pick-up for the holiday treat packs will occur from Tuesday, December 22 to Wednesday, December 23, from 12 pm to 2 pm. Those coming to pick up the treat packs can contact michelle@fococafe.org to let FoCo Cafe know when they would like to make their pick up as pre-order is required.