FoCo Cafe Holds Pay It Forward Holiday Treat Packs Fundraiser

Nonprofit restaurant FoCo Cafe is hosting a holiday fundraiser called Pay It Foward Holiday Treat Packs running from Monday, December 14 at 11:15 am through Monday, December 21 at 5 pm to get people to indulge in treats while giving back to the community.
Each holiday treat packs will include 12 treats from homemade holiday-themed cookies and truffles to mini pie bites and much more, in addition to gluten-free options. For every holiday treat packs purchased, one will be gifted to members of the community in need.
The holiday treat packs can be purchased for a $25 donation. There will be a total of 15 gluten-free treat packs and 35 regular treat packs available.
Items included in the Treat Packs are as follows:
- Peppermint White Chocolate Cake Truffles
- Pecan Snowflake Cookies
- Mini Gingerbread Loaf
- Chocolate Cranberry Cakes
- Cherry Pie Bites
- Decorated Sugar Cookies
- Gluten-Free Treat Pack:
- Cranberry White Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies
- Cherry Pie Bites
- Chocolate Peppermint Bars
- Gingerbread Snaps
- Carmel Hazelnut Moose Tracks
- Decorated Sugar Cookies
Pick-up for the holiday treat packs will occur from Tuesday, December 22 to Wednesday, December 23, from 12 pm to 2 pm. Those coming to pick up the treat packs can contact michelle@fococafe.org to let FoCo Cafe know when they would like to make their pick up as pre-order is required.
For more information regarding the Pay it Forward Holiday Treat Packs, including purchase orders, visit conta.cc/3agEx1L
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Free Tax Planning Series Workshops
970-222-6783
Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts
josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com
Be the first to comment