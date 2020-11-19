Non-profit Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. has announced that they will be re-opening their dining area for in-person dining this Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26, from 11 am to 2 pm at 225 Maple Street to celebrate the holiday as well as the sixth anniversary of their opening.

Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. (FoCo Cafe) works to provide healthy meals to all within the community operating with a donation box that people can pay what they can or contribute to personal skill and volunteer time. FoCo Cafe has served nearly 150 people each Thanksgiving since opening in 2014 and deliver and serves nearly 375 free meals each week to low-income families, seniors, and emancipated minors.

FoCo Cafe has added a new program to ensure the community’s health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, operating a takeaway and delivery service like many restaurants in the area. This year the organization plans to feed as many as possible while taking proper safety precautions and offering a new option for takeaway/delivery meals.

This year the FoCo Cafe is starting a sponsorship program to continue this service, offering the option of purchasing a holiday meal for either the purchaser and their family or to sponsor another family or individual who cannot afford to purchase or prepare a holiday meal. The meals will consist of prepared traditional Thanksgiving meals for one person or a whole family made with locally sourced ingredients with vegan and gluten-free options.

The meals cost $12 each and can be pre-purchased, which is required for free delivery. Penrose Taphouse and Eatery are also donating their time and kitchen to help FoCo Cafe with preparations and a special menu item for those who decide to dine-in or take out.

The deadline to pre-purchase meals for delivery is Sunday, November 22, at 8 pm as only 75 meals are available for delivery. FoCo Cafe relies on the community and utilizes donations to support its mission and values, striving to use all donations from meals to put back into the community.

For more information regarding FoCo Cafe, visit: https://www.fococafe.org