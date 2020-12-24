Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar to Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Party in a Box

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar is ringing in the new year with their party in a box to help celebrate the holiday.

The party in a box features a dinner kit for two with three courses, bubbly, and New Year’s Eve party favors from confetti poppers to noisemakers. There are additional add ons available, including sustainable caviar service, raw bar packages, desserts, and extra bottles of bubbles.

The first course featured in the New Year’s Eve party in a box will consist of an Oysters Rockefeller kit or Peel ‘n’ Eat Shrimp. The second course includes either Lobster ‘Bento,’ which is Lobster, Meyer lemon ponzu, kewpie, radish, apple, cilantro, and sushi rice, or a Lobster Mac ‘n’ Cheese Kit.

The third course will have Blue Crab Stuffed Whole Lobster with lemon and herb butter. Pick up for the New Year’s Eve party in a box will be on Thursday, December 31, from 12 pm to 5 pm, with pre-order being required to take place before Sunday, December 27 by 11:59 pm.

For more information regarding Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar’s New Year’s Eve party in a box, including ordering a box, visit: https://www.exploretock.com/jaxfortcollins/