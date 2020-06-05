Governor Polis has allowed Colorado bars and restaurants to offer in-house dining.

While not all bars and restaurants are opening, many have already begun or plan to very soon.

The restaurants and bars are put under strict regulations due to COVID-19.

Outdoor dining is encouraged and allows for more customers. Many bars and restaurants in Northern Colorado have been motivated to apply for permits allowing more outdoor seating.

Krazy Karl’s was one of the first restaurants to open in town. “I feel good for the employees, they are ready to get back to work and our regulars are very happy,” said Nate Haas, Owner. A new outdoor patio area is ready at their Elizabeth location. Haas is expanding the patio seating at the Timberline location as well.

PHOTO BY CAMILLE GONZALES: Outdoor patio area at Krazy Karls West Elizabeth location

Avogadro’s Number opened on April 28. Manager and part-owner Rob Osborne said he is both excited and careful about reopening. When asked if Avogadro’s plans on live music in the future, Osborn said that people will reserve tables online as a sort-of ticket sale.

PHOTO BY CAMILLE GONZALES: Rob Osborne in front of a mural at Avogadro’s Number

The manager of local restaurant Vatos Tacos, David Kosh, said they plan on opening ASAP.

“We have a plan in place and are waiting for the owners to give the go-ahead,” said Kosh. Not only is Vatos Tacos following the strict state-wide mandated guidelines, they are also taking extra precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. These precautions include sanitizing stations for both customers and employees, and employee wellness checks.

Many bars and restaurants are still playing the dine-in option day-by-day, including Jim’s Wings, said Brian Hall, manager. “The guidelines change a lot and right now, everything is so new.”

Some restaurants, including Jim’s Wings, are making steady money with take-out and can afford to take things day-by-day, as they wait and see what happens with the new dine-in policies.

Here is a partial list of local restaurants that are open for in-house dining or will be soon: