Over 1,736 Pounds of Food Raised by Big O Tires of Loveland’s Holiday Food Drive

Big O Tires of Loveland has raised more than 1,736 pounds of food and $495 in cash for their eleventh annual Holiday Canned Food Drive to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County.

The food drive took place from Monday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 23, where the community was encouraged to participate. The Food Bank for Larimer County has provided food to people in need throughout the community through community partnerships and hunger-relief programs since 1984.

“COVID-19 has increased food insecurity in our area,” said Owner of Big O Tires of Loveland, Dana Foote. “We are so incredibly grateful to our customers and those in the community that came out to help donate everything from peanut butter to green beans,” Dana said.

The donations from Big O Tires of Loveland will greatly impact the Food Bank for Larimer County’s program. Every $1 donated provides two meals, and every 1.2 pounds of food donated supplies an average meal. This means that the donations raised from this food drive will provide over 2,400 meals for those in need within the community.

The Big O Tires of Loveland Annual Holiday Food Drive has now collected roughly 7,000 pounds of food and nearly $5,500 for the Food Bank for Larimer County since it began.

For more information regarding Loveland Big O Tires, visit: www.bigotires.com or to learn more about the Food Bank for Larimer County, visit: foodbanklarimer.org/