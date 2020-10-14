Kyle Jongerden and Sean Scott

Partnering with Maverick Wine Company and The Sorting Table Imports, the folks at ROVE restaurant are excited to be presenting their first Harvest Wine Dinner on Thursday, October 22, with reservations available from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Four beautifully crafted courses will be based upon different terroirs of Colorado including garden, field, mountain, and hearth. Each course will be paired with carefully selected old world wines that balance and accentuate each dish. If you are new to ROVE we believe you will be delighted with our spacious interior — rest assured our staff is fully trained and equipped for Covid-19 safe dining best practices. Tickets available at www.rovefoco.com or 970-632-1130