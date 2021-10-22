The Post Chicken & Beer Opens in Fort Collins

The Post has started slingin’ Colorado-style fried chicken and craft beer from an updated IHOP on College Avenue.

The Post Chicken & Beer opened in Fort Collins on October 19, in the renovated historic IHOP A-frame at 1002. S. College Ave.

“Our love of Fort Collins goes back many, many years. Dave [The Post co-owner] has been exploring all the beauty of Fort Collins since he was a teenager in the ‘80s. I went to undergrad here and worked at Nico’s Catacombs, Jay’s Bistro, and Lucille’s. A few years ago, we opened our first Fort Collins restaurant, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar. We love the community here and we think there’s something special about The Post that brings people together,” said Dana Query, co-owner of The Post.

The menu features chef and partner Brett Smith’s Colorado-style fried bird—all-natural chicken brined for hours, dredged in gluten-free breading, and pressure fried to crispy, golden perfection. The Post’s unique recipe results in chicken that stays crunchy long after frying, making it perfect for picnics, tailgates, and takeout. The menu also includes farm-fresh sides, salads, sandwiches, tenders, and scratch-made desserts.

The Post’s own Great American Beer Festival medal-winning craft beers, brewed in Lafayette, will be the highlight of the beverage program. “Fort Collins is such an incredible beer city, and we can’t wait to quite literally tap into that,” said co-owner Dave Query.

The Post will be open for dine-in and takeout from 4-9 pm daily with lunch and brunch service to be added soon.

