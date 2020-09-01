Music showcase and competition Sonic Spotlight is now accepting applications from musicians in Northern Colorado ages 22-and-under to support the regional all-ages music community and provide semifinalists and finalists with professional development and mentorship from industry professionals.

Sonic Spotlight encourages musicians of all genres of original music to apply. Additionally, artists and bands selected will receive opportunities to work with experts within the industry, connect with peers, receive radio airplay, create professional music videos, win prizes, and enhance their music.

Sonic Spotlight is an annual showcase for up and coming musicians and receives support from Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 105.5 The Colorado Sound, and the Bohemian Foundation. There will be a panel of music industry veterans that will decide which artists advance and which finalists are named winner of Sonic Spotlight 2020.

The program includes sessions with experts to prepare participants for two rounds of competition with the first round culminating in a radio-ready song showcase Thursday, November 19 on 105.5 The Colorado Sound. Furthermore, the second round will consist of a music video showcase Thursday, December 10 through a live stream on Facebook.

The application for the program is free of costs and is available for submission through the deadline Wednesday, September 30. Musicians from Larimer and Weld counties are eligible to apply.

Sonic Spotlight showcases, mentorship sessions, and opportunities for artists taking place over the course of the eight-week program will be held virtually online.

For more information regarding Sonic Spotlight, including applying for the application, visit: https://www.sonicspotlight.org