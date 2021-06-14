Bringing Music to the Ranch

June 14, 2021 Blaine Howerton Art & Lifestyle, Music News 0
Bands By The Bonfire at Terry Bison Ranch and Resort; Photo by Matt Dierlam

Bands By The Bonfire has fired up again at the Terry Bison Ranch and Resort on Friday and Saturday nights.

This past weekend featured “10 Year Echo”, a local Loveland band headed by Andrea Deepe and featuring Doug James on guitar. The band kicked out some sweet country and rock classics while Andrea entertained a grateful audience with her strong vocals and Kazoo playing. The band features Casey Schultz on drums, Guy Keith on bass, and Kevin Petter on Keys.

Bands By The Bonfire at Terry Bison Ranch and Resort; Photo by Matt Dierlam
Come out to Terry Bison Ranch and enjoy some live music, food, drinks, and a bonfire. You won’t be disappointed.
Visit terrybisonranch.com for more information.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Basic Metallic Reloading Class

970-881-2929

by Reloading Experience LLC - 1 month ago

Spike Aloysius Band

by tusk horn trail - 1 month ago

Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Delivered Daily

(970) 999-5712

by Cannagea CBD - 4 months ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply