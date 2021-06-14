Bringing Music to the Ranch

Bands By The Bonfire has fired up again at the Terry Bison Ranch and Resort on Friday and Saturday nights.
This past weekend featured “10 Year Echo”, a local Loveland band headed by Andrea Deepe and featuring Doug James on guitar. The band kicked out some sweet country and rock classics while Andrea entertained a grateful audience with her strong vocals and Kazoo playing. The band features Casey Schultz on drums, Guy Keith on bass, and Kevin Petter on Keys.
