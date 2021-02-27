Fort Collins Symphony is the Winner of New World Report’s 2020 North America Business Award

The Fort Collins Symphony has been honored with the New World Report 2020 North America Business Award for Best Regional Orchestra.

The award recognized the hard work the Forty Collins Symphony is currently doing to keep its musicians employed and community-engaged during a period of great difficulty and significant challenges. The Fort Collins Symphony hosted a concert titled “Silver Linings” last March.

“It is always a pleasure to highlight companies across the nation, especially with consideration of the challenges all businesses and all industries have faced over the last year,” said Awards Coordinator Katherine Benton.

The COVID-19 pandemic began in the weeks leading up to the organization’s 70th season. Following the “Silver Linings” concert with Colorado Governor Jared Polis issuing a “Stay at Home” order on Thursday, March 26, that effectively ended the Symphony’s season. The prescient “Silver Linings” title “inspired the Symphony throughout the pandemic to find the silver linings where classical music can continue to shine through these dark clouds and bring a modicum of joy during a time of great uncertainty and tragedy,” said Maestro Wes Kenney.

The Fort Collins Symphony found creative and safe ways to continue playing music from hosting online “Tiny Concerts” fundraisers for musicians and partnering during the summer with Holiday Twin Drive-In and the Gardens on Spring Creek to perform live outdoor concerts to recording and streaming performances at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center during the fall and into the spring of 2021. The orchestra will be recording and streaming two new concerts in March and April this year called “Celtic Fantasy” and “America Awakes.”

These concerts’ goal is to perform outdoors during the summer this year and return to the stage at the Lincoln Center in the fall. New World Report is a business news platform that providers readers across the nation with business advice to help business progress, success stories aimed at inspiring and trends, and innovations to support business growth and continuity.

For more information regarding the Fort Collins Symphony, visit https://fcsymphony.org.