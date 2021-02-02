Fort Collins Symphony Presents Love Notes Concert in Celebration of Valentine’s Day

The Fort Collins Symphony under the direction of Maestro Wes Kenny is holding a virtual concert the Love Notes from Friday, February 12 at 7 pm available through Sunday, February 14 at 10 pm to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The concert will feature four 19th century composers with classical and romantic crossover music compositions. Austro-Hungarian pianist Gustav Mahler wrote compositions with emotional effectiveness as the Adagietto, from the fourth movement of his Symphony No. 5, demonstrates anguish and overwhelming happiness in a love letter to his wife Alma.

British composer Samuel Coleridge Taylor’s Noveletten for string orchestra ranges from light and lyrical to hopeful. German composer Johannes Brahms’ Liebeslieder Waltzes are a loosely bound wreath of songs. The name translates to “Love Songs” and encompasses happy and sad matters of the heart.

Finish composter Jean Sibelius’ 1903 Romance os a miniature work that depicts a tender quality through lyrical melody lines. Guest artists include soprano Tiffany Blake, mezzo soprano Nicole Asel, tenor John Lindsey and Barton John Seesholtz.

Tickets for Love Notes are $25 and are being sold until Sunday, February 14 at 2 pm for the entire 70-minute concert and are available through the Lincoln Center box office online at the link posted below. The event will not be able to be downloaded or saved and one ticket is required per household as it is online.

Love Notes is sponsored by First Western Trust and Trois Coeurs Foundation, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, National Endowment for the Arts, Colorado Creative Industries, Gary Hixon Designs, The Lincoln Center Support League, KRFC 88.9 FM Fort Collins Radio, KUNC 91.5 FM, Palmer Flowers, Dr. Ed Siegel and Dr. Peter Springberg.

For more information regarding Love Notes, including where to purchase tickets visit: LCTix.com or call 970-221-6730