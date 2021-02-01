Glass Cases Releases New Single and Music Video “Chemicals”

Northern Colorado pop and synth-rock band Glass Cases has released a new single titled “Chemicals” in addition to a music video on Sunday, January 31, to showcase a deep dive into inner conflict and mental health.

The music video for the band’s upbeat single “Chemicals” portrays internal conflict as it takes place at an abandoned gas station in Colorado. Glass Cases consists of a trio that are Colorado natives who have played shows across the front range and won the popular vote to play Taste of Fort Collins Music Festival last year.

Their sound features acrobatic vocals from bassist Alex Van Keulen infused with the spoken word of Austin Seifert in accompanying to ukulele and piano in addition to dynamic rhythms of drummer Cameron Greene. Their debut album In Between was released in March of last year and is a social commentary on the band’s reflections of the trials and tribulations of growing up.

In Between features songs relatable to millennials and generation Zs with themes of finding true purpose and happiness in a world focused on social media and financial success. The songs are all a result of struggle written lyrically and musically to provide listeners hope, solidarity, and strength in hard times.

For more information regarding Glass Cases, including where to listen to their music and purchase their merchandise, visit: https://www.glass-cases.com