KCSU Ushers In A New Top Ten Countdown Show, Continues Local Music, News, and Sports Coverage

An exciting new DJ show starts up this semester featuring our music directors and veteran DJs, Lindsay Johnson and Stevie Jones. Their show, “Weekly Gems Countdown,” highlights the top 10 songs spun on-air each week at KCSU. Stevie says, “I like to work with Lindsay because our energies’ wavelengths are in tune, but we’re able to interpret the music differently. It’s a really cool opportunity to discuss a wide range of music on air with a friend.” Their show is live every Monday from 11 a.m. to Noon. Tune in to hear what your DJs at KCSU are loving every week, hopefully, you will find a new favorite song as well.



A KCSU favorite, “Live and Local,” continues this semester, airing every Sunday at 1 p.m. The local music director, Maddy Erskine, chats with local bands as they perform music live in-studio. This semester’s first episode featured Kayla Katz. If you missed this episode, you can catch the entire live recording on the “KCSU Live In-Studio” podcast, available on the KCSU Spotify page. Videos of the performance are also posted on the KCSUFM Youtube channel.

The station is buzzing with excitement and creative ideas for the upcoming year. KCSU DJs are spinning new music to showcase the incredible local music scene. Meanwhile, the podcasters are creating fresh new episodes every week to keep our listeners engaged. The news team continues with a staple of KCSU, the “Rocky Mountain Review,” a twice-weekly news show airing Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m. and as a podcast. Additionally, as live sports make their long-awaited return, our sportscasters are keeping everyone in the loop with live broadcasting Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. and on the “KCSU Sports” podcast. This includes CSU volleyball games and our football pre-game game show, which has free tickets to CSU home football games. You can win tickets to every CSU home football game just by tuning in to KCSU three hours before kickoff for every home game. Visit kcsufm.com to learn more about the programming that KCSU has to offer.

