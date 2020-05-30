The Fort Collins Musicians Association (FoCoMA), Odell Brewing, and Sustain Music & Nature have come together to produce a brand new, social distancing friendly concert series at the historic Holiday Twin Drive-In Theater. The summer live music series called the “FoCoMX Drive & Jive” will bring live music to the big screen every Tuesday night all summer long. The series will kick off on June 9th and will feature Northern Colorado bands playing live music to audiences safely watching from their cars. Cars will be a minimum of 10 ft apart and lawn chairs are permitted in front of patrons vehicles.

“Just like everyone else, our music scene has struggled to find creative ways to continue working and performing in these uncertain times. We are grateful for such a supportive community that has worked with FoCoMA to produce a fun (and safe) concert series. We are thrilled to continue supporting our musicians, our music industry and for the opportunity to do our part to bring some live and local music back to Fort Collins this summer.” – Greta Cornett FoCoMA President

Live music performances from the stage will be projected to the Holiday Twins Drive-In big screen and broadcast via FM radio transmitter for fans to enjoy from the safety of their vehicle. Concert attendees will be allowed to bring lawn chairs for seating next to their cars and onsite snacks/beverages can be purchased online through the drive-in website.

What: FoCoMX Drive & Jive at The Holiday Twin

Presented By: FoCoMA – Fort Collins Musicians Association and Odell Brewing with help from our friends at Sustain Music & Nature

Where: Holiday Twin Drive-In

When: Tuesdays June – August

Times: Doors: 6 PM / Show Time: 9:00 PM

Cost: $30 per vehicle includes entrance for 2 people /$10 each additional person – All Ages

Tickets: (https://holidaytwin. eventsmart.com/event-category/ drive-n-jive/ and additional information: https://www.focoma.org/focomx- drive-jive

JUNE CONCERT LINEUP

June 9th – Sugar Britches and Bonnie & the Clydes (Country)

June 16th – Holdfast. and TBD (Rock)

June 24th* – Write Minded and Boss Eagle (Hip-Hop / Rap) * Wednesday Show

June 30th – Del Shamen (featuring Jock Bartley of Firefall, Nick Forster of Hot Rize & John Magnie and Steve Amedee of the Subdudes) and Cary Morin & Ghost Dog (Americana / Blues)

All tickets will be purchased online at holidaytwin.com. This must be done in order to limit the interaction between customers and staff. Customers are advised to purchase their tickets in advance, ensuring the drive-in can get everyone in as quickly as possible. The drive-in will be running at half capacity until further notice. For details on the Holiday Twin Drive-In COVID-19 Operation Procedures, patrons can see the Holiday Twin website for details.

Series sponsored by: FoCoMA – Fort Collins Musicians Association, Odell Brewing, Holiday Twin Drive-In, Sustain Music & Nature and Bohemian Foundation. With contributing support from 105.5 FM The Colorado Sound and Built 13.

For all public questions please contact: info@focoma.org