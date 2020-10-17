Shai Wosner and Bruce Aldophe have known each other since their time performing at the Lincoln Center in New York City. On Oct. 20 these two will sit down for the second conversation in the Virtual Virtuosos series. Prominent artists from around the world are joining Off the Hook Arts and Virtual Virtuosos to bring Colorado music fans important conversations about the lives of musicians during the COVID-19 pandemic. These Zoom conversations are open to the public; the $20 tickets can be purchased on the Off The Hook Arts website at OffTheHookArts.org.

Wosner, originally from Israel and now living in New York, plays a wide range of music from Beethoven and Schubert to Ligeti and the music of today. He is the recipient of the Lincoln Center Martin E. Segal Award, an Avery Fisher Career Grant, and a Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award. Wosner has traveled around the world from Vienna to San Francisco playing the piano solo or with a band. He has been widely acclaimed for his chamber music collaborations. NPR notes his keen musical mind and deep musical soul.

“Shai played last winter in Fort Collins, and he is one of the biggest pianists of his generations,” said Aldophe. “He did two concerts and was a big hit.”

During their Zoom conversation, Aldophe will ask Wosner about life as a musician during COVID-19, how he has handled having a young family, and what music means to him. Listeners will learn about a famed musician while also gaining insights into understanding music more thoroughly. Adolphe encourages listeners to chime in by asking Wosner questions.

“He is very entertaining as a talker. He has great stories,” said Aldophe. “[Shai] has proven himself to be very funny. He did a full recitation in German and has acted on stage many times.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Summerfest 2020 had to be canceled and WinterFest 2021 is likely to be postponed. Virtual Virtuosos is bringing these festivals to your home, one artist at a time. Adolphe’s first guest in this series was Kelly-Hall Tompkins; her interview can be seen at https://youtu.be/RfvcR6kFDPc. They chatted for more than an hour, delving into what it means to be a musician and what the music scene looks like during the pandemic. “Part of these festivals is the lectures and conversations. This is a way for me to keep that going,” said Aldophe.

The remaining two conversations in the fall series of Virtual Virtuosos will feature Anthony McGill, principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, on Nov. 5; and Jeffery Kahane, pianist, and conductor, on Dec. 3.