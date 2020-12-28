The Crooked Rugs to Release Debut Album IT!

Once Rex’s younger brother Finn Stowers moved to Fort Collins, he was recruited by the trio. The band had planned on performing together at as many shows as possible this year but shifted their focus to the recording when the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier in March.

The band released their double-single “Eyes/Takes a Minute” in late spring of this year but still were not happy with their overall sound. Rex and Finn moved back to Durango, so the rest of the band drove down to play together and get clean live recordings in a barn with an upstairs that Rex and Finn had access to.

The band worked on becoming more proficient at recording, getting tighter and tighter on songs, and learning how to best record the room. They also spent evenings camping and sharing time in the woods to clear their minds.

It was here where the band created their upcoming debut album IT!. The band took the next few months to mix the album and work on vocal takes, guitar overdubs, and much more.

IT! is a reflection of the band’s sound, and they hope listeners will be able to hear the passion and hard work that went into the making of it.