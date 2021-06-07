Well-O-Rama Music Festival and Games Returns to Downtown Wellington!

Kallie Cooper, Wellington Colorado Main Street Program

The historic event that introduced a whole new generation to slipper-kicking is making its post-COVID return! The Well-O-Rama Music Festival and Games, held in Centennial Park on Saturday, August 7th, from 3:00-7:00 pm.

The event will host three powerhouse bands that are no strangers to the Wellington community. Hometown regular, Mountain Duo, rhythm and blues group with a bit of soul, Titonic, and the alt-country favorite, Matt Skinner Band.

The event will also challenge this year’s four-member teams with all new games! All games are family-friendly, and teams that register to participate will receive complimentary tickets to the event.

Tickets go on sale June 1st for this can’t-miss summer event. Tickets are $10 and kids 5 and under are FREE! All proceeds from the event support the Wellington CO Main Street Program, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting and revitalizing downtown Wellington.

To register your Well-O-Rama Team and to purchase tickets to this year’s event, visit wellingtonmainstreet.org/well-o-rama or follow @WellingtonMainStreet on Facebook for more event details!

Local business sponsors generously support the Well-O-Rama Music Festival. Thank you to our Headliner Sponsors: TDS and Bohemian Foundation, Band Sponsors: Banner Health, Tabby Road Animal Hospital and Tanner Brown State Farm, Agent Sponsors: Law Office of Joshua F Westmoreland, Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union, Mishawaka Foundation, Next Energy Solar, and Vessey Funeral Home, and our Crew Sponsors: Align Medical Center, Turnberry Assisted Living, ACE Entertainment, and Poudre Valley REA.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event from Matador Food Truck, Lavish Dogs, The Cakery, Cantina Liquor, Soul Squared Brewing Company, Sparge Brewing, and Old Colorado Brewing!

