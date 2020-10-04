Hours of operation have changed for boat ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake from Thursday, October 1 through Friday, October 16.

The water levels at Horsetooth Reservoir have declined in anticipation of planned maintenance work on the infrastructure of the dam which will be conducted by Northern Water this month. Additionally, recreational activities at Horsetooth reservoir will continue with limited impacts from the maintenance project.

The hours a subject to change as water levels and weather conditions may vary.

New boat ramp hours with corresponding dates and times for Horsetooth Reservoir County Park are as follows:

South Bay ramp:

  • Thursday, October 1 – Friday, October 16: 7 am – 7 pm, 7 days a week
  • Beginning Saturday, October 17: 8 am – 4 pm, 7 days a week
  • Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26

Inlet Bay ramp: Closed for the season
Satanka ramp: Closed for the season

New boat ramp hours with corresponding dates and times for Carter Lake County Park are as follows:

North Pines ramp:

  • Beginning Thursday, October 1: 7 am – 7 pm, 7 days a week
  • Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26

South Shore ramp:

  • Beginning Thursday, October 1: 7 am – 7 pm, Saturday and Sunday only
  • Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26

North ramp: Closed for the season

For the up-to-date schedule of boat ramp hours and information on required vessel inspections, please visit www.larimer.org/boating For info on entrance permits, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Food Truck Line Up for Thurs, 10/1 - Sun, 10/4

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 5 days ago

Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts

josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com

by The Spa's Secret BTC Agent's List Holder & Trainer - 3 weeks ago

Labor Day Weekend at Cannagea CBD!

(970) 999-5712

by Cannagea CBD - 1 month ago

View More

Leave a Reply