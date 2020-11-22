Christmas tree permits for the Sulphur Ranger District will be available for $20 per tree with a 5-tree limit beginning Monday, November 23 through Wednesday, January 6, as the Arapaho National Forest offers Christmas tree cutting permits for the holiday season.

Permits for Christmas tree cutting must be purchased before arriving at a cutting area either online or through local vendors. A list of vendor locations and maps showing suggested tree cutting areas will be posted by Monday, November 23.

The Sulphur Ranger District will have reduced tree cutting areas in Grand County this year due to the East Troublesome and Williams Fork wildfire closure areas. The Christmas tree cutting areas in the Elk Creek area near Winter Park and Fraser will be opened. However, the Sulphur Ranger District will not be hosting organized events like before to encourage social distancing and limit crowds.

Those cutting Christmas trees are encouraged to abide by social distancing protocols and disperse the hunt for a tree across open areas on the Sulphur Ranger District to reduce crowd sizes. The Cameron Peak Fire impacted the Red Feather Lakes Christmas tree sale area, also known as Swamp Creek, and the area set aside as a back-up tree cutting location in the Pingree Park area.

A few tips to make cutting experiences better are as follows:

Aim to cut Christmas trees on a weekday to avoid crowding.

Remember to bring Christmas tree permits.

Check the weather before heading out.

Ensure there is plenty of layers to keep warm.

Remember masks.

Be sure to have the tools necessary to cut and transport a tree. This includes a handsaw or ax and something to tie down a tree securely. Know that chainsaws are not allowed.

Know the specific rules of the nearby cutting area. All-wheel-drive, Four-wheel drive, or chains are recommended.

District staff will identify another location for Christmas tree cutting to resume in December of next year.

For more information regarding the sale of Christmas tree permits, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/arp/passes-permits/?cid=fsm91_058252