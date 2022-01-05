Things to Do in Northern Colorado When You’re (not) Dead

First and foremost, I just want to make clear that the headline to this article is supposed to be a direct reference to the 1995 Andy Garcia film “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.” So, now that you understand the reference, we can all agree it was really clever on my part and we can move on without being the least bit disturbed or offended, yes? Here we go!

Oh, that weather outside is frightful, eh, folks? Or, well, maybe “frightful” isn’t entirely accurate, but the song doesn’t go, “Oh, the weather outside is unusually warmer than it’s supposed to be for this time of year…” I guess warmer weather in December is “frightful” enough on its own, but no matter the temp, just because the summer is over, you shouldn’t let it deter you from getting out there and enjoying all that northern Colorado has to offer year-round! Here is just a brief list of some of the stuff you can check out for yourself.

Fly High and Whetstone Climbing

This first one is kind of a two-for-one if you will because it offers a little bit of something for everyone. Fly High Trampoline Park has been flying high at the base of the mountains of the Front Range in Fort Collins for quite some time now. Whether it’s booking parties or just killing an hour or two for fun, they offer great family activities for all ages. But if jumping on trampolines isn’t your thing, just drop the kiddos off and check out Whetstone Climbing literally right next door; let the kids release their energy while you release the inner climber you know you’ve always had in you!

Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising

This little hidden gem is Colorado State University’s historic collection of apparel and textiles. The museum is always completely free and open to the public, with four galleries in two locations across the CSU campus. Honestly, it’s a really fun way to take a look into the past because instead of just being overwhelmed with historical facts, you can actually see history change over time through the telling of global stories of people and their textiles, dress, and interior furnishings. The Avenir Museum collection got its official start back in the early 1950s as a small teaching resource for faculty in the former Department of Home Economics. Set yourself up a little tour today at chhs.colostate.edu/avenir .

Mulberry Indoor Pool

Despite the weather this winter so far being warm enough for outdoor pools, don’t count on it staying that way forever and whenever winter does finally get its act together, you’re going to need a place to swim, am I right? Well, look no further than the Mulberry Indoor Pool! located near Downtown Fort Collins, is one of three indoor aquatic facilities operated by the City of Fort Collins Recreation Department, but it’s the closest one to my house, so that’s the one we’re going to talk about. This pool has it all and it’s open year-round! It includes a large “child-friendly” interactive play area with slides and other fun water features, but it’s also popular with lap swimmers looking for an early morning or mid-day workout.

Snowy Range Ski Area

This spot isn’t technically in Northern Colorado, but it’s located so far in Southern Wyoming that it still sort of works out. I felt like including this one simply because it often gets overlooked. People don’t often think of the great state of Wyoming when they’re thinking of skiing getaways, but I’m here to tell you they should start because Snowy Range has just as much to offer as your usual hotspot ski resorts. You can take classes or ski at your own leisure, you can book lodging or easily drive up for just the day; you can even book your wedding there, hell, your divorce, too, for that matter! Snowy Ridge officially opened their doors on December 10, so what are you waiting for? Give them a call at (307)745-5750 and get started on planning your trip today! Best Trails in Fort Collins

With global warming seemingly on the rise, why not look for a silver lining and take advantage of the nice weather while it’s here, no? It’s like the old saying goes when life hands you 70-degree weather in December, you go for a hike! And being in Fort Collins, you can hardly ask for a better place for hiking; no matter if you’re getting ready to hike, bike, trail run, or explore other outdoor activities, AllTrails has you covered with 62 scenic trails! Explore one of 34 easy hiking trails in Fort Collins or discover kid-friendly routes for your next family trip. You can also check out trails with historic sights, or adventure through the natural areas that are perfect for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts at any skill level.