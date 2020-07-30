Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free entry to 41 state parks Monday, August 3 in celebration of Colorado Day and the 144th birthday of the state.

The holiday was created by the state legislature and marks the anniversary of statehood granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant. Regardless, all other park fees including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations and hunting and fishing licenses will remain in effect.

“Colorado Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the natural beauty of our state and spend time outside,” said State Trails Program Manager Fletcher Jacobs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) offers active duty and veterans free admission to all state parks for the entire month of August. The free August Military Pass is avalaible for pick up at any Colorado state park or CPW office with proof of military service.

The Care for Colorado – Leave No Trace principles and trail safety etiquette when recreating outdoors are as follows:

Plan ahead- visit individual park pages or use the Colorado Trail Explorer (CORTEX) app to learn about park closures and visitor center hours

Spread out on trails to avoid crowds

Wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when passing people on trails

Avoid dangerous outdoor activities that can result in a hospital visit

Pack out your trash

State park outdoor recreation activities include:

Water sports- boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, and swimming

Wildlife and wildflower viewing, birdwatching and tours with naturalists

Hiking, horseback riding, biking, and rock climbing

Stargazing and geocaching

Accessibility programs are available to people with disabilities

“Coloradans have a rich tradition of embracing an outdoor lifestyle, and our state parks offer a variety of outdoor activities that people of all ages and physical levels can enjoy,” said Fletcher.

For more information regarding Colorado’s state parks and outdoor recreation, visit: https://state.us10.list-manage.com/track/click?u=5144ed31c5f2ba642e0393361&id=cb6d4c780d&e=5576d9a9bf