Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering veterans, active-duty military and the National Guard free admission to any of Colorado’s 42 state parks on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11 to thank U.S. military members.

Resident and nonresident veterans and military members have the opportunity to pick up a free Veterans Day Pass at any Colorado state park or Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) by showing valid proof of military service. The free park pass offers a chance to experience the state’s parks and the diverse wildlife and terrain located within them.

“Our agency is grateful for the sacrifices our military made and make to secure our freedoms and outdoor heritage,” said U.S Marine Corps Veteran and Southwest Region Manager Cory Chick. “As a small token of appreciation, we invite our veterans and military members to visit a state park and spend some quality time in nature and enjoy the beautiful landscapes and natural wonders they protect,” Cory said.

All other park fees will remain in effect from camping reservations and boat and off-highway vehicle registrations to hunting and fishing licenses. CPW is also offering military benefits for outdoor activities to active duty military, veterans and disabled veterans.

CPW’s programs involving military benefits include free admission to state parks on Veterans Day, free admission to all state parks in the month of August, year-round free entry to all state parks to residents who have Colorado Disabled Veterans license plates and free small game and fishing combination licenses for qualified disabled veterans. CPW additionally offers a Columbine Pass which provides reduced park entrance fees to disabled Colorado residents.

For more information regarding Colorado’s 42 state parks, visit: https://state.us10.list-manage.com/track/click?u=5144ed31c5f2ba642e0393361&id=3fbc4d6d47&e=5576d9a9bf