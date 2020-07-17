Golden Gate Canyon State Park began requiring reservations for backcountry camping sites Wednesday, July 15 in response to issues of misuse across campsites.

The required reservations come off the heels of issues involving people not paying parking fees, entering the wrong sites, leaving waste behind and starting illegal fires. Additionally, part of the decision to implement reservations is also to aid in promoting principles of Leave No Trace.

Golden Gate Canyon State Park offers up to 20 backcountry tent sites open year-round. The campsites are backpacking, hike-in only with no vehicle access. Furthermore, every site has a limited maximum of six people and are equipped with bear boxes.

The Leave No Trace Principles are as follows:

Know before you go

Stick to trails and camp overnight right

Pack out your trash, properly dispose of it and pick up all dog waste

Leave it as you find it

Be careful with stoves – no fires allowed

Keep wildlife wild – use bear boxes

Share our trails and manage your pet

The fee for the backcountry campsite is $18. A vehicle pass is also required in addition to the camping fee. Additionally, all fires are prohibited in the backcountry.

For more information regarding Golden Gate Canyon State Park including reservations, visit: www.cpwshop.com or call 1-800-244-5613