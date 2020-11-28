Larimer County Department of Natural Resources has received a $475,334 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado to construct the Sky View Campground on the east side of Carter Lake Reservoir in Loveland.

The Sky View Campground project is the first of its kind and offers the community the first campground that caters to large groups and individuals with mobility challenges. The grant comes as part of Great Outdoors Colorado’s (GOCO) Resilient Communities program, which works to help grantees advance outdoor recreation, stewardship, and land protection work in addition to supporting needs or opportunities that have emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sky View Campground will meet the need for camping within the community as camping occupancy rates at Carter Lake Reservoir reached 95 percent during weekdays and 100 percent full on weekends between June and September of this year. Sky View Campground offers a pod design that will cater to large groups with three pods of five campsites each.

Each campsite will accommodate an RV or a tent in addition to electric hookups, picnic tables, and fire rings. The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) will provide flexibility to reserve campsites to individuals since Sky View’s priority camping reservations will be first available to groups.

The campground also offers accessibility to individuals with limited mobility with amenities such as paved roads and parking, one ADA accessible campsite per pod, a pavilion with accessible picnic tables, and a gated entrance. Sky View’s grand opening is expected to take place in the fall of next year or spring of 2022.

“The pod design and infrastructure durability at Sky View Campground will allow us to accommodate groups and offer a new camping option for individuals with limited mobility, broadening our reach to additional citizens,” said Daylan Figgs, Director, Larimer County Natural Resources.

For more information regarding Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources or for more information on the Sky View Campground project, including conceptual rendering and maps, visit: larimer.org/naturalresources/parks/carter-lake/sky-view-campground