Colorado Parks and Wildlife is adding big game hunting lands to the Hunting Reservation System to allow a small number of licensed big game hunters to reserve hunt sites.

This year’s fall hunting season is approaching and as hunters scout locations they can now be aware of properties where they can reserve hunting access. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has partnered with private landowners to provide access opportunities as well as support wildlife conversation efforts.

“We are constantly working with landowners to provide additional opportunities for hunters and anglers,” said Area Wildlife Manager Bill deVergie.

Hunters will gain access to limited-access properties not available to the public or large hunting parties when they reserve hunt sites. Additionally, hunting on the reserved properties will aid in maintaining healthy wildlife populations within that area.

First-come-first-serve reservations will be available to big game hunters to make online or by phone beginning, Sunday, July 19 at 9 am, 45 days prior to opening day for hunting season. Hunters making reservations are required to have a Customer Identification Number (CID) as well as the appropriate licenses for the species and area they intend to hunt.

Reservations will be free and require that everyone 18 or older have a valid hunting or fishing license in order to access any state wildlife area or CPW-leased state trust land.

The Hunting Reservation System is currently up and running allowing hunters to research properties they might want to reserve as they plan their fall hunts. Hunting reservations for waterfowl, small game or turkey are now available and must be made 14 days prior to the hunt date.

“The hunt sites will give a small number of hunters access to land where wildlife populations must be managed but unrestricted hunting is not feasible or practical,” said Bill.

For more information regarding the big game hunting draw or the secondary draw, call 303-297-1192