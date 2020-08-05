Locally owned RV sales and service center HWY34 RV has launched ‘Project Happy Camper’ in Windsor to raise money for local nonprofit Colorado Youth Outdoors and thier efforts in building relationships between kids and their parents through outdoor recreation.

As part of ‘Project Happy Camper’, HWY34 RV has gifted a new 2021 Travel Lite Peak-9 625SL Truck Camper to Colorado Youth Outdoors (CYO) to auction off to raise funds. Additionally, all proceeds from the auction will benefit CYO’s mission of building relationships through traditional outdoor recreation.

CYO integrates the Participate, Appreciate, Communicate and Dedicate (PACD) model into its recreation curriculum consisting of everything from fishing and archery to camping, shooting sports and nature play.

“The truly unique gift of CYO is providing time together learning traditional outdoor recreation in an environment that builds relationships,” said Bob Hewson, president, and CEO at Colorado Youth Outdoors. “Our innovative approach of using traditional outdoor recreation as a tool for building relationships has been successful with thousands of participants in our community,” said Bob.

Bidding through the online auction will take place Thursday, October 1. The camper is valued at $21,974 and HWY34 RV hopes to raise $20,000 for CYO.

In 2001 CYO went from a school-based evening program to a site based regional program at Swift Ponds in Northern Colorado serving multiple communities. Furthermore, CYO’s programming promotes fun, lasting memories, and a lifelong love of the outdoors.

“When searching for an organization to be the recipient of this gift, our main focus was to find a program that not only aligns with HWY34 RV’s values but also showed promise in being an incredible life-long partner,” said Jeffrey Taylor, Owner of HWY34 RV. “CYO embodies all of our aspirations when we say ‘home is where you park it’ with their efforts to build a lasting connection for families through the great outdoors,” said Jeffrey.