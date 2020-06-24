The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are reminding Coloradans to wear life vests or personal flotation devices (PFD) when visiting state rivers, lakes, and reservoirs in order to promote safety on the water.

With the spring run-off having filled reservoirs with very cold water, life-threatening dangers like hypothermia are present. Along with cold water and distress that comes with, high winds can also affect paddle craft, such as kayaks and paddleboards.

People recreating on natural waters are urged to wear PFD no matter if they are on a river, lake, pond, or reservoir. Additionally, the type of craft used does not matter when it comes to PFDs. The number of required PFDs on board should be one for every passenger.

When not on the water, the CPW is urging all recreationists to follow guidelines from the “safer-at-home” order put in place by Governor Jared Polis. Those rules are to remain six feet from other people and to wear a mask when around others such as when undergoing a boat inspection. In the event of capsizing, dogs are also encouraged to wear PFDs.

“You should always wear a life vest, paddle with a buddy, know your limitations and scout rapids prior to floating them,” said Grant Brown, boating safety program manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

For more information on boating regulations and safety information, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/BoatingSafety.aspx.